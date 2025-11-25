TriNet Group, Inc. $TNET Stock Position Decreased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 696,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,118 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.43% of TriNet Group worth $50,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 140.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total transaction of $34,686.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,530.40. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sidney A. Majalya sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $51,095.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,380,112.69. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 1,961 shares of company stock worth $117,791 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of TriNet Group from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of TriNet Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.33.

TriNet Group Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.84. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $97.02.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 232.60% and a net margin of 2.64%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. TriNet Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-4.750 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. TriNet Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.59%.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

