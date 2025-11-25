Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,060,367 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of Cogent Communications worth $51,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 297.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of CCOI opened at $17.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.51. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.96 and a one year high of $85.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $842.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.28. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $241.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cogent Communications Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total transaction of $88,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 36,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,339,038. The trade was a 6.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,656.08. The trade was a 19.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $37.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.71.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

