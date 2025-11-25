Geode Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,245,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 189,554 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.94% of PBF Energy worth $48,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 761.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in PBF Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 67.2% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 199,900.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “sell” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $28.92.

PBF Energy Stock Down 0.4%

PBF stock opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.79. PBF Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.61 and a twelve month high of $41.47.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Trecia M. Canty sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 200,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,315,111.36. The trade was a 19.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 790,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,287,609.16. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 507,045 shares of company stock valued at $18,193,421. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.