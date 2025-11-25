Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey Sells 1,309 Shares of Columbia Sportswear Company $COLM

Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey lowered its stake in Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in Columbia Sportswear in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 58,941 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 28,364 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the second quarter valued at about $2,307,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 55.5% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 45,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Sportswear alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Friday, October 31st. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $62.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Columbia Sportswear Trading Down 1.9%

NASDAQ COLM opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.94. Columbia Sportswear Company has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $92.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $943.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.02 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Columbia Sportswear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.040-1.340 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear Company will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Sportswear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Sportswear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.