Geode Capital Management LLC Has $51.73 Million Stock Position in Tidewater Inc. $TDW

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.27% of Tidewater worth $51,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tidewater by 28.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Tidewater by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tidewater by 64.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDW opened at $53.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.15. Tidewater Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $64.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Tidewater ( NYSE:TDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $341.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.84 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Tidewater has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tidewater announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings

Several research firms recently issued reports on TDW. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Tidewater from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tidewater in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds upgraded shares of Tidewater to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Dnb Nor Markets cut shares of Tidewater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Company Description

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

