Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 19,553 Shares of PHINIA Inc. $PHIN

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,172,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,553 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 3.02% of PHINIA worth $52,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PHIN. Voss Capital LP boosted its position in shares of PHINIA by 45.9% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 2,067,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,717,000 after purchasing an additional 650,261 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of PHINIA during the 1st quarter valued at $10,939,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PHINIA by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 325,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,826,000 after buying an additional 234,574 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in PHINIA by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,004,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,625,000 after buying an additional 172,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PHINIA by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after buying an additional 137,907 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PHINIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PHIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PHINIA from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. BNP Paribas raised PHINIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of PHINIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PHINIA from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PHINIA from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Hongyong Yang sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $46,819.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Samantha Pombier sold 1,940 shares of PHINIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $105,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,167.66. This represents a 17.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PHINIA Stock Performance

NYSE PHIN opened at $53.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PHINIA Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.25 and a 1-year high of $59.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.46.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.42. PHINIA had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.63%.The business had revenue of $908.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. PHINIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PHINIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. PHINIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

PHINIA Profile

(Free Report)

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PHINIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHINIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.