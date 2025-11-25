Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. $ALG

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,927 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Alamo Group worth $53,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Alamo Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Alamo Group by 28.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $160.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alamo Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.29 and a fifty-two week high of $233.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.61 by ($0.27). Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Baird R W raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alamo Group from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Alamo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $209.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alamo Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamo Group

In related news, CEO Robert Paul Hureau bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $167.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,662.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 11,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,118.76. This trade represents a 5.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

