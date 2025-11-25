Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 185,762 Shares of Vertex, Inc. $VERX

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185,762 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Vertex worth $54,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vertex by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 2,043,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,533,000 after acquiring an additional 605,617 shares during the period. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex in the first quarter valued at $4,168,000. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Vertex by 50.9% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,000 shares during the period. Aperture Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Aperture Investors LLC now owns 644,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 129,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Vertex from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Vertex from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Vertex from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $28.00 price target on Vertex in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Vertex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

NASDAQ VERX opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.88, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Vertex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $60.71.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.62 million. Vertex had a positive return on equity of 26.84% and a negative net margin of 7.32%.The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Vertex has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

