Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,479 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 341.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $187,100,000 after buying an additional 611,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at $122,256,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 49.0% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,050,083 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $268,790,000 after acquiring an additional 345,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $289.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $284.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.10.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $283.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $287.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a 52 week low of $201.63 and a 52 week high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by ($0.01). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy bought 1,650 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $282.97 per share, with a total value of $466,900.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,640. This trade represents a 15.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $281.86 per share, for a total transaction of $732,836.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,020. The trade was a 59.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

