Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fortinet stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $79.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.12 and a twelve month high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 111.46% and a net margin of 30.60%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Fortinet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.660-2.700 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.730-0.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.37.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the second quarter worth approximately $1,640,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,662,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,898,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,934 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,564,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $467,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,109 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Fortinet by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,575,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,033 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,971,648 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $561,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,670 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.53, for a total value of $306,835.38. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,492,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,874,317.54. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 158,485 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total transaction of $13,710,537.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,391,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,445,911,452.29. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

