Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation $VAC Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 788,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214,629 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.28% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $57,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 627.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 194.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, Director Christian Asmar bought 84,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.44 per share, for a total transaction of $3,984,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 4,130,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,943,329.60. The trade was a 2.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lizanne Galbreath purchased 5,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.51 per share, with a total value of $255,805.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 25,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,958.14. The trade was a 27.21% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired a total of 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,506,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VAC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $52.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.22. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $99.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.44 and a 200-day moving average of $70.37.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 3.44%.Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.700-7.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 70.85%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

