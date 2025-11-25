Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in LCI Industries $LCII

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.34% of LCI Industries worth $53,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the second quarter worth about $26,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 591.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LCII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital began coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LCI Industries from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of LCI Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

LCI Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $112.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $72.31 and a 12-month high of $129.38.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.34%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

