Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 26,515 Shares of Dave Inc. $DAVE

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,773 shares of the fintech company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,515 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Dave worth $55,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dave by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,953 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dave by 4,933.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in shares of Dave by 11.8% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 1,900 shares of the fintech company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dave by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,510 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dave during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dave news, Director Imran Khan sold 8,535 shares of Dave stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total value of $1,858,069.50. Following the sale, the director owned 48,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,642,264.50. The trade was a 14.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 217,854 shares in the company, valued at $50,167,419.12. This trade represents a 27.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock valued at $50,301,987. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DAVE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citizens Jmp lifted their target price on shares of Dave from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Dave from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Dave in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $203.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. Dave Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.46 and a fifty-two week high of $286.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a current ratio of 8.69.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The business had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 13th that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the fintech company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

