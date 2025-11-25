Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.28 Million Holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation $NVST

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,930,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,007 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.76% of Envista worth $57,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Envista by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Envista by 121.1% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 16,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $27.00 price target on Envista in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on Envista in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Envista from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Envista from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Envista Price Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $20.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day moving average is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. Envista Holdings Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $14.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.68.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $669.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.49 million. Envista had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.84%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Corporation will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

