Geode Capital Management LLC Has $56.78 Million Holdings in First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,340,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.44% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $56,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 749,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,713,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.4% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 700,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,500,000 after purchasing an additional 23,268 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,615,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 22,227 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 389,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FFBC shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Hovde Group started coverage on First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Down 0.6%

FFBC stock opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.76.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.64%.The company had revenue of $234.01 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

First Financial Bancorp. Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Articles

