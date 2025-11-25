Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. $CHEF

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 867,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of Chefs’ Warehouse worth $55,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 50.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 19,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 56,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHEF. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chefs’ Warehouse has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chefs’ Warehouse

In other news, CFO James Leddy sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $1,366,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 125,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,819,152.12. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $59.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.18. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.83 and a 52-week high of $68.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.73.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.36 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 1.85%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Chefs’ Warehouse has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company’s product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.