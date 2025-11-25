Pegasystems Inc. $PEGA Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,229,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 151.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,516,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 913,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,367,000 after purchasing an additional 839,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 169.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 924,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,041,000 after purchasing an additional 581,238 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,337,000 after purchasing an additional 450,951 shares during the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $297,581.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,853.50. This trade represents a 95.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 45,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $2,552,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 44,979,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,679,319.72. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,895 shares of company stock valued at $12,179,202. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEGA. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.61.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

PEGA opened at $54.37 on Tuesday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $68.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day moving average is $54.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 1.09.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $381.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.95 million. Pegasystems had a return on equity of 43.49% and a net margin of 16.05%.Pegasystems’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is 8.05%.

Pegasystems Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

