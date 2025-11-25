Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,498,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $614.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $615.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $585.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $765.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

