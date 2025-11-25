GLOBALT Investments LLC GA Has $26.81 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

GLOBALT Investments LLC GA reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 5,231 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.0% of GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Ryan Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other news, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total value of $1,038,790.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This trade represents a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,052 shares of company stock worth $58,604,588. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $275.92 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $277.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $260.27 and a 200-day moving average of $229.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.65 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Robert W. Baird set a $300.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Apple to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.22.

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

