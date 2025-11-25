Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Shares Acquired by Farmers National Bank

Farmers National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSP opened at $186.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average of $184.67. The company has a market cap of $72.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $192.33.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

