Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,248,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $313,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 108.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 20.6% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 193,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,508,000 after purchasing an additional 33,019 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 344,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Capital Management lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LHX shares. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.29.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 14,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.05, for a total transaction of $4,266,179.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 144,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,479,447.30. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $275.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $193.09 and a 52-week high of $308.12. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average of $269.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

