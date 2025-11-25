Farmers National Bank Grows Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Farmers National Bank boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 54.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 238.3% in the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Associated Banc Corp grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1,643.8% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 246,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,502,000 after acquiring an additional 232,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 53,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total value of $22,837,511.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Neal Blinde sold 43,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $9,583,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,026.60. This represents a 37.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 274,013 shares of company stock worth $61,045,903 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $266.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Redburn Atlantic raised Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:COF opened at $208.98 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 2.24%.The company had revenue of $15.46 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.02%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

