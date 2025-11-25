Farmers National Bank Sells 306 Shares of The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Farmers National Bank reduced its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Allstate comprises 1.4% of Farmers National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Farmers National Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $5,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Allstate by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,709,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,424,710,000 after buying an additional 2,374,684 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 613.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,482,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134,893 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 27.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,328,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,073,000 after acquiring an additional 497,982 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,235,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,690,584,000 after acquiring an additional 435,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at $84,408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Allstate news, insider Suren Gupta sold 21,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.21, for a total transaction of $4,706,857.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 100,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,660,025.66. This trade represents a 17.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,671 shares of company stock worth $5,093,974. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $55.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $203.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.12. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $176.00 and a 52 week high of $215.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $11.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by $5.69. Allstate had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $17.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is 12.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $254.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wolfe Research raised Allstate to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Allstate from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI set a $233.00 price target on Allstate and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.64.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

