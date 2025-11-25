Foresite Capital Management VI LLC Makes New $5.01 Million Investment in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. $XENE

Foresite Capital Management VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000. Xenon Pharmaceuticals accounts for 2.8% of Foresite Capital Management VI LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XENE. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,008,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 47,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,280,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 378,175.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 109,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $48.00) on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

In other news, CEO Ian Mortimer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,088.32. The trade was a 44.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

XENE opened at $42.05 on Tuesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.74 and a 52-week high of $44.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.93 and a 200-day moving average of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.01. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

