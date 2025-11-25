Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $369.91 Million Position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,038,932 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,214 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $369,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $285,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 21.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,174,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,217,000 after buying an additional 2,180,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,303,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Up 0.8%

TD opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $82.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.03.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 16.40%.The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

