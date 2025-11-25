Cynosure Group LLC Buys 519 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

Cynosure Group LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the quarter. Cynosure Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 396.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $116.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1 year low of $97.80 and a 1 year high of $121.88.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The company had revenue of $57.55 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. Melius initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.67.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

