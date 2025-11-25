Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,860 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 856,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $428,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 641.0% in the 2nd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 12.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 792,707 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $405,874,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,989.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 125,867 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119,844 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 29.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NOC opened at $565.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $588.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $551.77. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $80.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.00 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 33.24%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

