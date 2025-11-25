Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 28,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 85,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,141,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,858,000 after acquiring an additional 117,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 96,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $53.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.45.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

