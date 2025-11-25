Cornerstone Capital Inc. Raises Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Cornerstone Capital Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $8,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS INDA opened at $54.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.87. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $47.60 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

