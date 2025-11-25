Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 180,723 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF $PAVE

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 68.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,723 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $3,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,971 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 747,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,209,000 after buying an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

PAVE stock opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 1.24. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $46.26.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

