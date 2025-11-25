Integra Gold (CVE:ICG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Integra Gold Corp (CVE:ICG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.85 and traded as high as C$0.89. Integra Gold shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 55,725 shares traded.
Integra Gold Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.85.
Integra Gold Company Profile
Integra Gold Corp. is an advanced-stage exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The Company operates in the operating segment of the exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The Company is focused on its high-grade Lamaque South Gold Project (Lamaque South) located in Vald’Or, Quebec.
