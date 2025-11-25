Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 53.4% in the second quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total value of $313,075.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,354,922.65. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $3,524,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 107,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,310.98. This trade represents a 20.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 125,146 shares of company stock worth $15,148,441 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $125.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.94. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $128.70.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.65.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

