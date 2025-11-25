Cornerstone Capital Inc. Acquires New Stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 303.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,810,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,715,000 after buying an additional 31,458,885 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 288.7% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,803,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,509,805 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 227.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,148,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051,682 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,682,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385,602 shares during the period. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 2,148.3% during the 2nd quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,441,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243,702 shares in the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In related news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $1,487,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,704 shares in the company, valued at $15,670,141.52. This trade represents a 8.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 116,861 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $7,564,412.53. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 158,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,289,092.42. This represents a 42.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,711 shares of company stock worth $65,238,880. 2.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of IBKR opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.82 and a 12 month high of $73.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.48.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.03% and a net margin of 10.12%.The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBKR shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Piper Sandler set a $80.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.08.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.