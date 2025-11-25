Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 1,932 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 440.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 22,564 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 772.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 64,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 57,404 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 54.0% during the first quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 100,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,873,000 after buying an additional 7,792 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ RDVY opened at $66.71 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.10.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.1487 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

