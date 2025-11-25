Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $11.71 Million Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1,257.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,259 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.0% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,186.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,271,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,228,208,000 after purchasing an additional 47,286,837 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22,037.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,533 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 59.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,044,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,205,746,000 after buying an additional 2,262,696 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,789.9% in the 2nd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 1,596,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,889,000 after buying an additional 1,540,850 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,010,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $600,465,000 after buying an additional 1,287,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $239.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.77 and a 200-day moving average of $227.88. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $252.77. The company has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

