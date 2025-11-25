Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$219.81 and traded as high as C$231.20. Lassonde Industries shares last traded at C$226.00, with a volume of 12,325 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares set a C$237.00 price target on shares of Lassonde Industries and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lassonde Industries from C$255.00 to C$265.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$249.25.

Get Lassonde Industries alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$219.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$217.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.88. The firm has a market cap of C$1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of -0.65.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported C$5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lassonde Industries had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of C$723.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Lassonde Industries Inc will post 18.9924731 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lassonde Industries Inc is engaged in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. It also acts as a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a major producer of cranberry sauces. The company operates through a single segment being the development, manufacturing, and marketing of a wide range of ready-to-drink juices and drinks; frozen juice concentrates; and specialty food products; and the importation, packaging, and marketing of selected wines from several countries of origin.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lassonde Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lassonde Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.