Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.77 and traded as high as $48.71. Peoples Financial Services shares last traded at $48.43, with a volume of 20,563 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on PFIS shares. Hovde Group cut their target price on Peoples Financial Services from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Peoples Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Peoples Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Peoples Financial Services Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market cap of $484.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Peoples Financial Services (NASDAQ:PFIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $3.19. Peoples Financial Services had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $65.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Peoples Financial Services Corp. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Peoples Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6175 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Peoples Financial Services’s payout ratio is 29.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Peoples Financial Services by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 43.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 17,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 8.2% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 68,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company that provides various commercial and retail banking services. The company accepts money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings, individual retirement, demand deposit, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

