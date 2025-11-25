Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.
Great Lakes Graphite Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.64 million and a PE ratio of -1.75.
Great Lakes Graphite Company Profile
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
