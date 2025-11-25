Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$52.55 and traded as high as C$54.50. Rogers Communications shares last traded at C$53.70, with a volume of 2,963 shares.

Rogers Communications Trading Down 3.2%

The company has a market cap of C$29.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$52.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$48.38.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.A – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported C$10.62 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of C$5.35 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 5.100365 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Communications Announces Dividend

About Rogers Communications

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 16.04%.

(Get Free Report)

Rogers is the largest wireless service provider in Canada, with its more than 10 million subscribers equating to one third of the total Canadian market. Rogers’ wireless business accounted for 60% of the company’s total sales in 2021 and has increasingly provided a bigger portion of total company sales over the last several years.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.