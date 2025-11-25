Brokerages Set Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $485.80

Shares of Strategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $485.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Strategy from $620.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Strategy from $521.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Strategy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Strategy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Strategy from $700.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 31st.

Get Strategy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Strategy

Strategy Stock Up 5.0%

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $179.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 3.87. Strategy has a fifty-two week low of $166.01 and a fifty-two week high of $457.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Strategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $8.52. Strategy had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 1,036.61%.The company had revenue of $128.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.56) EPS. Strategy’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Strategy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 80.000-80.000 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.88 per share, with a total value of $1,162,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,974.80. This represents a 69.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 2,600 shares of Strategy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $525,252.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,611,306.52. This represents a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 36,280 shares of company stock worth $3,527,911 and have sold 53,177 shares worth $17,122,166. Insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Strategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Binnacle Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Strategy by 492.9% in the second quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 83 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Strategy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Strategy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strategy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.