Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.09 and traded as low as $4.42. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.59, with a volume of 1,311,289 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abeona Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Abeona Therapeutics Trading Up 2.5%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.90. The company has a market cap of $248.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $50,482.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 350,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,612.57. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph Walter Vazzano sold 9,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $48,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 453,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,071.09. The trade was a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,612 shares of company stock valued at $410,271 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABEO. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 43.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,963 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

