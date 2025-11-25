Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Receives $111.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $111.40.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 8,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.16 per share, for a total transaction of $828,794.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 888,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,839,001.60. This trade represents a 1.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.5% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $650,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at $12,829,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% during the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.11 and a 200-day moving average of $95.78.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $592.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.40 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 41.65% and a net margin of 10.74%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.69%.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

