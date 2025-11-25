Reviewing Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) & Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Free Report) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Independent Bank has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Independent Bank pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has increased its dividend for 11 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.7% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Independent Bank shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Independent Bank and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 21.25% 14.76% 1.28% Peoples Bancorp 16.57% 9.45% 1.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Independent Bank and Peoples Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 4 0 0 2.00 Peoples Bancorp 0 4 2 0 2.33

Independent Bank currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.47%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $33.13, suggesting a potential upside of 13.87%. Given Independent Bank’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Independent Bank is more favorable than Peoples Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Peoples Bancorp”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $222.04 million 2.93 $66.79 million $3.26 9.65 Peoples Bancorp $447.86 million 2.32 $117.21 million $2.86 10.17

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Independent Bank beats Peoples Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in rural and suburban communities in Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services. The company also provides title insurance services and investment services, as well as automatic teller machines, and internet and mobile banking services. In addition, it operates through branches, drive-thru facilities, and loan production offices. Independent Bank Corporation was founded in 1864 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc. operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and governmental deposits; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. It also offers debit and automated teller machine (ATM) cards; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; and telephone, mobile, and online banking services. In addition, the company provides various life, health, and property and casualty insurance products; third-party insurance administration; interactive teller machines; insurance premium financing; check deposit and alert notification; commercial and technology equipment leasing; fiduciary and trust; underwriting, origination, and servicing of equipment leases, and equipment financing agreements; and asset management and administration services, as well as employee benefit, retirement, and health care plan administration services. Further, it offers brokerage services through an unaffiliated registered broker-dealers; insurance premium finance lending and leasing; and credit cards to individuals and businesses, as well as provides merchant credit card transaction processing, and person-to-person payment processing services. Peoples Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Marietta, Ohio.

