Cornerstone Capital Inc. Sells 4,065 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FISV

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $15,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 14,620.5% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 100,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,360,000 after buying an additional 100,004 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 41.1% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 2.1% during the second quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Act Two Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.1% in the second quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 142,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 860.7% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fiserv to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Fiserv and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $60.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.56 and a 1 year high of $238.59.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other Fiserv news, Director Lance M. Fritz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.18 per share, for a total transaction of $651,800.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,086 shares in the company, valued at $852,945.48. This represents a 324.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

