Cornerstone Capital Inc. Has $16.77 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Cornerstone Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,994 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.8% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $336.93 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $383.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $335.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $41.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.06 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.478-14.478 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 62.71%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 2,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.12, for a total value of $974,445.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 24,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,313.20. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on HD. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Home Depot from $391.00 to $353.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $401.00 to $376.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $445.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $430.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.72.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

