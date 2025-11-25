McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Bought by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank increased its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 87.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in McKesson were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in McKesson by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 3.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.4% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCK shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on McKesson from $785.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on McKesson from $873.00 to $927.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $887.69.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total transaction of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:MCK opened at $869.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $791.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $736.10. McKesson Corporation has a 52 week low of $558.13 and a 52 week high of $873.45.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 196.66% and a net margin of 0.84%.The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.21%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

