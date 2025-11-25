Columbia Bank Purchases 1,171 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Columbia Bank increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Soundwatch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 966.7% in the second quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 180.5% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $56.19 on Tuesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $71.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 9.38%.The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.