Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) CFO Erke Huang Sells 410,636 Shares

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) CFO Erke Huang sold 410,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $825,378.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,175,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,750. The trade was a 25.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Erke Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Erke Huang sold 1,089,364 shares of Bit Digital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $2,374,813.52.

Shares of BTBT stock opened at $2.29 on Tuesday. Bit Digital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.22 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 4.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95.

Bit Digital ( NASDAQ:BTBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.54 million. Bit Digital had a net margin of 127.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bit Digital, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BTBT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Bit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bit Digital in a report on Monday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,512,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 14.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 2,131,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,306,000 after purchasing an additional 273,480 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bit Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,983,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Bit Digital by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,089,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 730,766 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bit Digital by 527.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 386,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 325,273 shares in the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

