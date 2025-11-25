Amgen Inc. $AMGN Shares Sold by Cornerstone Capital Inc.

Cornerstone Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,275 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 2.7% of Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $25,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 1.1% during the second quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.2% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amgen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total transaction of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total transaction of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares in the company, valued at $14,120,924.09. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $334.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $345.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $302.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.02.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.The company had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a $2.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.86.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

