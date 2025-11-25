Cameco Corporation $CCJ Shares Acquired by Columbia Bank

Columbia Bank boosted its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Columbia Bank’s holdings in Cameco were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cameco by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 30,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cameco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cameco by 1.0% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCJ. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a report on Thursday, November 6th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. CLSA initiated coverage on Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Cameco from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $83.31 on Tuesday. Cameco Corporation has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $110.15. The company has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a PE ratio of 95.76 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.17). Cameco had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $313.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Cameco has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 25.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.77%.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

